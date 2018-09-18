Swim advisories lifted for Miami-Dade beaches

(WSVN) - The health department has lifted swim advisories for multiple beaches in Miami-Dade County, nearly a week after warning swimmers to not go in the water.

The Florida Department of Health said, Tuesday, water samples show it is now safe for swimmers at Golden Beach, Sunny Isles, Surfside, North Shore, 53rd Street in Miami Beach, Haulover South, and both Crandon North and South.

Previous water samples taken from those beaches revealed higher-than-acceptable levels of enterococci bacteria, which can make people sick.

Health officials frequently test water samples at South Florida beaches.

For more information, visit the Department of Health’s website.

