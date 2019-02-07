Swim advisories lifted at Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour Beach

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has lifted swim advisories at two beach sites.

It’s now safe to swim at Gilbert Samson Oceanfront Park in Sunny Isles Beach, along 174th Street and Collins Avenue.

The advisory was also lifted for Bal Harbour Beach, along 96th Street and Collins Avenue.

Repeated water samples came back clean after high levels of bacteria were detected earlier this week.

