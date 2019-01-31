Swim advisories issued for Crandon Park, Key Biscayne Beach Club

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County have issued swim advisories at several beach sites.

The advisory was issued Thursday and will affect Crandon Park’s North and South beaches on Crandon Boulevard in Key Biscayne.

Key Biscayne Beach Club near Ocean Drive is also affected.

Samples collected at the beaches did not meet recreational water quality standards, indicating a very high bacteria level that is unsafe.

The advisory recommends that people avoid swimming at either site for the time being.

No word has been given on when the advisory is expected to be lifted.

