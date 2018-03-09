SWEETWATER, Fla. (WSVN) — A section of a road in Sweetwater near Florida International University will be shut down all weekend long for construction of a new pedestrian bridge.

Both directions of Southwest Eighth Street are closed between 107th and 117th avenues and will remain shut down until Monday at 5 a.m.

The closure will allow crews to move and position a 174-foot section of the new University City Bridge.

The pedestrian bridge will connect Sweetwater directly with the at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus in West Miami-Dade, high above Southwest Eighth Street.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.