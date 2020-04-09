Sweetwater Police to drive through neighborhoods with loudspeakers to announce curfew

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater residents will receive an additional reminder about the city’s nightly curfew.

The police department announced that, starting Thursday night, officers will be driving though neighborhoods playing a recorded reminder in both English and Spanish about the curfew and other guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The recording says in part, “A shelter in place order is in effect. Only travel for essential needs and services.”

We will be deploying several vehicles equipped with this new technology starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/UITISCErPm — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) April 9, 2020

Sweetwater Police spokesperson Jonathan Arche said this is a step the department felt was necessary to take to help residents stay safe.

“This is a matter of life and death for some people in our community, and we can’t allow them to just take this for granted,” he said. “We’re making sure that they understand that this is very important to us. We take it very serious, and if we do catch you outside past curfew, we are going to take the proper actions that we need to take.”

Sweetwater Police said they are the first department in the county to have this feature.

