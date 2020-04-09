Sweetwater Police to drive through neighborhoods with loud speakers to announce curfew

Related
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater residents will receive an additional reminder about the nightly curfew.
The police department announced that officers will be driving though neighborhoods playing a recorded reminder about the curfew and other guidlines to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Sweetwater Police said they are the first department in the county to have this feature.
