Sweetwater Police to drive through neighborhoods with loud speakers to announce curfew

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Sweetwater residents will receive an additional reminder about the nightly curfew.

The police department announced that officers will be driving though neighborhoods playing a recorded reminder about the curfew and other guidlines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Sweetwater Police said they are the first department in the county to have this feature.

We will be deploying several vehicles equipped with this new technology starting tonight! pic.twitter.com/UITISCErPm — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) April 9, 2020

