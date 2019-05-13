Sweetwater officers assist social media influencer reunite woman with mother on special day

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special Mother’s Day surprise that took multiple parties to help make it happen.

Sweetwater officers helped social media influencer Marko Perez with a reunion of a daughter and her mother on Sunday.

Isbelly Prieto hadn’t seen her mother in three years and thought she was still in Venezuela.

“This is the best girl I’ve received in a really long time. You don’t know how long it’s been since I’ve seen her and I never imagined I would be able to see her today,” said Prieto in Spanish. “Thank you everyone for all of your help and support.”

Perez planned the reunion with the Sweetwater Police and Prieto’s friends.

“I went three years and a half suffering, unable to see a person I saw every day so I wanted some people not to have that suffering and have the opportunity to reunite,” said Perez.

He said this is his third year planning these reunions and hopes on doing more in the years to come.

“You guys did a miracle because to get her out of the house and out of her land is very difficult,” said Prieto.

Perez’s efforts made this Mother’s Day one to remember for Prieto and her mom.

“I feel like crying for real. I feel like crying a lot. I’m really happy because I’m seeing her after so much time,” said Prieto’s mother in Spanish.

The officers that helped with the surprise said watching the reunion made it all worth it.

“We understand that not everyone gets to spend Mother’s Day with their families so anything we can do as a police department, not only enforcing laws but community policing and getting involved with our community, we’ll do it any day of the week. We’re very, very happy how this turned out and we’re very fortunate to be able to be allowed to do something like this for our community,” said Jonathan Arche of the Sweetwater Police Department.

Prieto’s mother said she is overjoyed she will also be able to see her son while she is town.

