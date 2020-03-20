Sweetwater lends helping hand to seniors in need

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a helping hand for those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

People in Sweetwater teamed up to feed a need, making sure the most vulnerable get meals and more.

Items in warehouses are being distributed to seniors in need.

Saul Diaz, Sweetwater City Commissioner said, “They’re very scared. They’re calling us to see what we can do.”

As the most vulnerable members of the community do everything they can to avoid exposure to the coronavirus, officials said it’s their duty to do what they can to help.

Diaz said, “As a body to step up to the plate and support and give them some support in that sense.”

Workers are delivering items to the Los Robles apartments, a senior community for residents ages 62 and up.

Officials said it’s important to remember many seniors can’t make trips to the grocery store because of concerns over COVID-19.

So these canned goods and other items will go a long way.

Sofia Lacayo, a Sweetwater City Commissioner, said, “We are delivering food to different senior centers to take some of the pressure of many residents.”

