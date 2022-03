MIAMI (WSVN) - A SWAT truck crash involving a another driver caused backed up Interstate 95.

That tactical unit rear-ended another vehicle, late Wednesday morning, on the interstate, southbound in Miami.

The driver who was hit by the truck then took off.

Some team members were injured, but police said they were all minor and treated right on the roadway.

