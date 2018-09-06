SWAT team search for subject in connection to robbery in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police arrested a subject in connection to a robbery after searching for him in a Miami neighborhood.

A 7News viewer captured video of SWAT trucks rolling through the area of Northwest First Avenue and 53rd Street, Thursday evening.

Several streets were blocked off as officers canvassed the area.

Hostage negotiators were also called to the scene.

The man was finally spotted hours after the call came in.

The subject emerged with his hands up and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

