SWAT team search for previously barricaded man after domestic dispute in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police worked to make contact with a barricaded man in North Miami following a domestic dispute situation.

SWAT units were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to an apartment in the area of Northeast 116th Road and Canal Drive, Thursday.

Several armored vehicles were also dispatched to the scene.

“With the nature of this type of call, what we want to do here in our community is keep everyone safe, so there’s always the more the better for us to keep our officers safe,” said North Miami Police Officer Natalie Buissereth.

Officials said there was a dispute between a married couple that led the husband to barricade himself inside the apartment.

The wife reportedly heard a bang and called police thinking it was a gunshot.

Police said the wife and a young child have since made it out safely from the apartment.

Negotiators in the meantime continued their attempt to communicate with the man, waiting outside the building for several hours.

Officials were concerned because they believed there may have been several guns inside the apartment.

“That there are multiple guns in the home and that he did in fact arm himself with the gun,” said Buissereth.

Buissereth also said they didn’t know if the man threatened to harm himself.

“At this time, we don’t know. We’re still gathering more information and trying to speak with her to find out exactly what we’re dealing with today,” Buissereth said.

Officials eventually made their way inside the unit after breaking windows and deploying flash-bangs.

However, the man was not found inside the apartment once they gained entry.

While the standoff is now over, police remain in contact with the man and are still trying to locate him.

No injuries have been reported.

