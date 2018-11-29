Person found dead inside home near Downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after reports of a barricaded suspect led to the discovery of a body inside a home near Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The SWAT team was called out to a house along Las Olas Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue, at around 10 p.m., Wednesday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, this is now a suspicious death investigation. Detectives were sent to a nearby hospital to speak with possible witnesses.

A man who lives in the area said as a result of the investigation, people were kept away from their homes for at least seven hours.

“I came home around 10:30, 11 o’clock, and all entries to my neighborhood were closed,” said Adam Grenadier. “So I had no choice but to park over here on the side, where another gentleman was standing and was waiting too to go home.”

The SWAT team has since cleared the scene. However, a large police presence remains.

