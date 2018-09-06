SWAT team responds to barricaded man after domestic dispute in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are working to make contact with a barricaded man in North Miami following a domestic dispute situation.

SWAT units were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to an apartment in the area of Northeast 116th Road and Canal Drive, Thursday.

Officials said there was a dispute between a married couple that led the husband to barricade himself inside the apartment.

#SWAT scene in N #Miami as a man w/ “multiple guns” is barricaded in apartment after wife and kid ran from home. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/2RL2jNXWcy — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) September 6, 2018

They said the wife and a young child safely made it out of the apartment.

Negotiators are on the scene attempting to communicate with the man.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.