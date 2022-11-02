COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers arrived on the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek after a call about a domestic dispute.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, after a man threatened his family with a gun at the Carrington Apartments on the 4800 block of North State Road 7.

Family members have left the building, but the man remained inside.

Events of the situation led to a SWAT standoff as they attempt to convince the man of exiting the home and get the help he needs.

The entrance of the apartment complex has been blocked off as several officers surround the front entrance of the property.

A heavy artillery SWAT vehicle was also sighted driving into the apartment complex.

Light traffic delays are expected on SR-7 as the curiosities of drivers slow them down to find out what is happening.

No shots have been fired but police managed to evacuate the surrounding apartments as a precaution.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.