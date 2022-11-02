COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - After an eight hour standoff between a man and SWAT personnel at an apartment complex, the suspect accused of threatening his family peacefully surrendered. Fire rescue units that were at the scene, placed the suspect on a stretcher and took him to an area hospital to be evaluated.

Police officers arrived to the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek Wednesday morning after they received a call about a domestic dispute.

The call came in just after 2:30 a.m. after a man threatened his family with a gun at the Carrington Apartments on the 4800 block of North State Road 7.

“The officers received a call about a domestic dispute in one of the apartments back here. There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed,” said Coconut Creek Police Public Safety Information Officer Scotty Leamon.

Family members left the building, but the man remained inside.

“The family members that were with the suspect, were able to leave the apartment,” Leamon said.

Events of the situation led to a SWAT standoff as they attempted to convince the man to exit the home and get the help he needs.

The entrance of the apartment complex was blocked off as several officers surrounded the front entrance of the property. Several neighboring apartment units were also evacuated as a precaution.

“If it does go the way we don’t want it to, then that way there are no neighbors nearby, and also, if we have to use any gas or anything like that,” Leamon said.

A heavy artillery SWAT vehicle was also sighted driving into the apartment complex.

Police said the suspects friends and family helped to talk the suspect into surrendering.

“Friends and family, we had come here to help us in order to kind of get through to him that he needs to get out,” Leamon said.

According to police, a gun was recovered from inside the apartment.

The suspect has not been identified and it is unclear if he will face any charges.

