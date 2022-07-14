HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after flames erupted following a SWAT situation in Hollywood.

The fire broke out along Dewey Street between 26th and 27th streets, overnight on Thursday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the home on Wednesday because a man was barricaded inside the home. The standoff lasted hours into the night.

The man reportedly refused to come out and threatened to hurt himself and others.

“We hear some bangs, we saw a couple little fires break out,” one neighbor said.

“They blasted him three times with nonlethal ammunition,” one man said.

High flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

Neighbors said they saw the barricaded man being taken away in an ambulance.

His condition remains unknown.

Police, fire rescue and SWAT remain on the scene as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.