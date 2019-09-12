SWAT responds to possible barricaded man in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and SWAT team members are currently on the scene of a shooting that may have led to a man barricading himself in a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast 57th Street and 27th Avenue just after 9 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured armored vehicles and officers with long guns near the home.

Neighbors said the homeowner is a retired police officer who shot his son.

7News spoke over the phone with a man named Artis Rucker who said he was at a nearby home when shots rang out in the neighborhood.

Rucker said he saw a man in his mid-20s covered in blood come out of a home and knocking on a neighbor’s door before collapsing.

He wasn’t sure if the man had been shot or stabbed but later discovered he was wounded on the right side of his head, so he applied pressure with a towel until paramedics arrived.

Rescue crews transported a man suffering from a gunshot wound to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

“Neighbors are texting each other, including me, about what’s happening,” one woman said near the scene. “It’s a hostage situation. He shot is son, and he’s in the house. I guess they’re trying to get him out. Since we’re on fingers, he can go by the water also.”

Police have not confirmed that information.

Officials, however, said there is reason to believe a man barricaded himself in a home following the shooting.

Residents who live in the area are urged to stay away until the situation is resolved.

