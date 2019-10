AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A SWAT situation ensued at an Aventura apartment complex following reports of a barricaded subject.

The incident happened in the Camden Apartments along Northeast 190th Street, Saturday.

Police said one subject was barricaded inside a home in the area.

It remains unknown if anyone was injured or what led to the situation.

