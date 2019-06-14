SWAT officer injured in training exercise at Miami Fire College

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami SWAT officer was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a training exercise.

According to Miami Police, SWAT officers were conducting the exercise at Miami Fire College, located at 3425 Jefferson St., when one of them was injured, Friday morning.

Paramedics transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center. Officials said he was alert and conscious during transport, but his condition is unknown.

The officer’s partners were right behind him as he was taken into the hospital.

