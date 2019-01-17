SWAT and police on scene of barricaded subject in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - North Miami Beach Police and SWAT team officials are on the scene of a barricaded subject in North Miami Beach.

Officials arrived to a home in the area of Northeast 154th Street and 14th Avenue.

@myNMBPolice is on scene of a possible barricaded person. Area of NE 15 Avenue / 154 Street. The area is shut down with heavy police presence. Very active scene. Please monitor for further information. — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) January 17, 2019

How the incident started is unknown, but police said there are no reported injuries at this time.

