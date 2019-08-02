Swastikas found spray-painted on side of Little Haiti food truck

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after two swastikas were found spray-painted on the side of a food truck parked in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The hateful symbol could be seen over the logo of the Burgers Bruh food truck, parked along Northwest 54th Street between Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, Friday.

The food truck’s owners said they found a swastika carved into the truck and called police.

The next day, the owners said they came out to the food truck to discover the symbol spray-painted on the logo.

If you have any information on who may have drawn the symbol, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.