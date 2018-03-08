Swastika spray-painted on Brightline building in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are working to clean-up a swastika that was spray-painted on a building under construction in Miami, Thursday.

The swastika could be seen spray-painted on some plywood on a Brightline building under construction in the City of Miami.

It was not immediately known when the swastika was spray-painted on the building.

