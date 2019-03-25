Swastika found etched on Miami Beach Burger King

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a swastika was found etched into the facade of a Miami Beach Burger King.

The hateful symbol was found at the restaurant along the 900 block of Arthur Godfrey Road, Monday.

Another swastika found in #MiamiBeach, this time its carved into the outside wall of Burger King at 910 41st Street, a predominately Jewish neighborhood. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/yV6milyINw — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 26, 2019

This is the first time a swastika has been found since Miami Beach Police arrested 45-year-old Sean Kenna for allegedly drawing several swastikas in Miami Beach.

Kenna, who was taken into custody on Wednesday, faces seven felony criminal mischief charges.

