SW Miami-Dade teen to be laid to rest after fatal shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones of a South Florida teen will lay her to rest after she was shot and killed in Southwest Miami-Dade while trying to sell a pair of sneakers.

Andrea Camps was fatally shot while her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, was grazed by a bullet and survived.

Two men were arrested and charged for her death.

The judge denied bond for 19-year-old Adrian Cosby. The second teen, 19-year-old George Walton, had his court appearance delayed due to being in medical isolation.

Police said Cosby and Walton got into an altercation with the couple during the exchange which resulted in them pulling guns and firing shots at them.

The funeral will be open to family only but will be live streamed for her friends and classmates to watch.

