SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida students and local leaders came together to search for a solution to a growing problem, as they took part in a panel discussion about gun violence among young people, Saturday.

For high school senior Tiekeria Lidingston, the subject is very personal. “I have lost friends to youth gun violence,” she said. “I know people that have lost a loved one to youth gun violence, and I’m just trying to put a stop to it before it hits home again.”

Curbing Child Gun Violence. the United Way Youth Institute, along with other South Florida movers and shakers, hosted the event in Southwest Miami-Dade in an attempt to make a difference.

“What we want to talk about today is those cases where we have young people who don’t have those resources,” said panelist Morris Copland. “How do we allow their peers to support them and help them, to get them help before they get to the point of committing some kind of heinous crime?”

According to the United Way, 30 children are killed each year in Miami-Dade County. Now they’re trying to change the trend — with the help of some bright young students looking to influence others.

“I want them to learn the statistics and to see how big of a problem it is,” said high school junior Maya Reaves. “I want them to feel the hurt that most mothers and parents feel when their kids are affected by gun violence.”

Leaders and students alike are hoping to empower at-risk teens to become successful in their careers and communities.

“Change. I hope that we can change,” said Lidingston. “I hope that we can do better within our community.”

This is the second year that this panel to end youth violence in South Florida. Leaders agree that the community needs more events like it.

