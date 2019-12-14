SW Miami-Dade student receives full-ride scholarship to Mount Holyoke College

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Tears of joy were seen streaming down a student’s face as she heard the news that she had been offered a full-ride scholarship to the school of her dreams.

Catherine Di Mare attends Pinecrest Preparatory Academy High School in Southwest Miami-Dade and was just accepted into Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts.

As soon as she heard she received a scholarship to the school by the Posse Foundation, Di Mare could be seen in breaking out into tears.

“Oh my god. Oh my god. Wow, okay thank you so much,” Di Mare said.

All of Di Mare’s tuition and room and board fees for the four years she’ll be attending the school will be covered.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.