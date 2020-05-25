SW Miami-Dade neighborhood loses power after pickup truck smashes into electrical pole

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade has lost power after a vehicle crashed into a power pole.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near South Redland and South 348th Street at around 3:30 a.m., Monday.

A power company was called to the scene to tend to some wiring along the pole, but homes still remain without electricity.

The pickup truck could be seen smashed against the pole for several hours before being towed away.

7News cameras showed the tilted pole after the vehicle was removed.

No transports were made by authorities.

It remains unclear whether the driver of the vehicle went home or sought personal transport to the hospital.

