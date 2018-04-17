SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak led rescue crews to evacuate a school in Southwest Miami-Dade, Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene at Howard D. McMillan Middle School.

Officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call about a gas leak and evacuated students as they inspected the area.

Crews did not find anything serious, and students resumed classes.

