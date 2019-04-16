SW Miami-Dade man, 80, wrangles gator in backyard before calling cops

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man took it upon himself to catch the alligator that slithered into his Southwest Miami-Dade backyard, but after grappling with the unwanted visitor, he needed some help from police and wildlife officials.

Miami-Dade Police and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials responded to the home along the 12300 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue, just after 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Ed Chapman is 80, and says he fought with a 6-plus-foot gator in his yard today, using a noose to get a hold of the animal until wildlife officials and a gator trapper showed up. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/k7REEgIG9f — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Eighty-year-old Ed Chapman said he spotted the alligator in his property. He then tried to trap it himself.

“That thing tugged me all over,” he said. “Carried me, twisting and fighting me all the way across the property.”

Chapman said he learned about the six-and-a-half-foot intruder from his dog, Rocco.

“I saw it because my dog ran out, and I saw her veer off, and she ran back,” he said, “and I looked at it, and there it was walking, and I said, ‘Damn, that’s a big gator.'”

Chapman said he brought out a noose in an attempt to apprehend the unwanted yard guest.

“I went and got the noose pulled, and I got it around its neck,” he said.

But Chapman said the alligator was not about to go down without a fight.

“He swatted me with his tail and knocked my legs out from under me,” he said.

Chapman said he fell on his side, but he wasn’t done wrangling the reptile.

“We argued together until we got all the way over to this pond,” he said, “and then he got his front legs down in the reeds there, and then we went all the way down, and he had his face the water.”

It was then that Chapman called 911.

“I said, ‘I just need some help. I got it contained, but I need some help. I can’t get it out by myself,'” he said.

When asked what he meant when he said he “argued” with the alligator, Chapman replied, ‘Yeah, we argued. Yeah, he wasn’t happy.”

Wildlife officials responded to the call within 30 minutes of Chapman’s phone call.

7Skyforce HD captured police officers surrounding the alligator and used duct tape to restrain it. They then put it in the back of a marked pickup truck.

This alligator was found in a family’s Southwest Miami-Dade yard then captured by the man of the house and wildlife officials. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/7CPxq9CEu9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

No one was hurt.

Officials said the gator would have been about eight feet long if not for the fact that part of its tail was cut off, something that happened in the wild.

Chapman said his gator encounter is nothing strange. The homeowner collects poisonous snakes for venom research and breeds wolves. He said he currently has about 60 snakes in his collection.

Chapman, however, disagreed when a 7News reporter called him a tough guy.

“Nah, not tough. I’ve just been around this stuff a long time,” he said.

80-year-old Ed Chapman fought with a 6 and a half foot gator in his SW Miami-Dade backyard Tuesday before it was captured by wildlife officials. A couple hours later, he was feeding his pet wolves raw chicken. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/0IqaWo47st — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 17, 2019

Wildlife experts said alligator mating season is approaching, and they want residents to remain alert as sightings will increase.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.