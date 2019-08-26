SW Miami-Dade landscaper targeted by thieves for 3rd time in 2 months

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida landscaper is reeling after, his family said, thieves targeted his property for the third time in two months.

Surveillance video captured a subject putting lawn equipment into a car outside 63-year-old Ernesto Thomas’ home, located along the 5300 block of Southwest 64th Avenue, in Southwest Miami-Dade, at around 12:30 p.m., Monday.

According to Thomas’ father-in-law, another crook stole lawn equipment from the victim’s trailer two months ago.

But the string of bad luck does not stop there. Thomas’ family said someone broke into his home at around the same time as the first break-in and took off with cash, jewelry, credit cards and more landscaping equipment.

Thomas said he had recently returned to work last Monday because he’d recently undergone bypass surgery and needed to take some time off.

For him to be targeted by thieves so many times, Thomas said, has put him in a difficult financial situation.

“He’s a really hard worker, and it pains me that he tries to be self-sufficient, and people are very opportunistic and just try to steal his money and his things,” said Mireya Thomas, his daughter.

Thomas said he has reported each burglary to the authorities.

Monday night, a Miami-Dade Police officer took down his report at his son-in-law’s West Miami-Dade home.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

