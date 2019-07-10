SW Miami-Dade intersection reopened after repair crews fix downed powerline

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews have finished repairing a downed powerline in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at Southwest 104th Street and 125th Street just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines in the area of SW 104 Street and SW 125 Avenue. We are on the scene along with @insideFPL. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/r2n2YhraWq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 10, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Florida Power and Light repair truck could be seen working on bringing the line back up.

The west and eastbound lanes were shut down as a precaution but have since reopened.

