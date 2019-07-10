SW Miami-Dade intersection reopened after repair crews fix downed powerline

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Repair crews have finished repairing a downed powerline in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located at Southwest 104th Street and 125th Street just before 9:30 a.m., Wednesday.
7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a Florida Power and Light repair truck could be seen working on bringing the line back up.
The west and eastbound lanes were shut down as a precaution but have since reopened.
