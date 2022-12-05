SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Vandals in Southwest Miami-Dade tagged a house under construction with symbols of hate, leaving the owner and neighbors stunned.

7News cameras on Sunday captured swastikas and other sinister symbols spray-painted on the unfinished property located near Southwest 20th Street and 82nd Avenue.

The vandalism happened sometime Saturday night.

The homeowner declined to be interviewed but said he is not Jewish and has no idea why he was targeted.

Area resident Rick Sanchez rebuked the hateful graffiti.

“It’s obviously some random act, and somebody wants to paint their views on something that’s not theirs. Horrible,” he said.

The incident comes four days after authorities arrested three teenagers in connection to a series of antisemitic vandalism in Weston.

There have been several other cases of similar hate speech across Florida in recent months.

Messages saying “Kanye was right about the Jews” was displayed in Jacksonville in late October on an electronic video board outside of TIAA Bank Field during a game between the Florida Gators and the University of Georgia. A banner with the same language was also flown above an overpass.

Both messages seemed to refer to antisemitic posts and interviews that the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, shared on social media.

Back in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sanchez said the graffiti and the message came as an unwelcome surprise.

“I think everybody’s entitled to their own view on their own religious beliefs without it being plastered on somebody’s home in a hateful way,” he said.

The homeowner who was targeted said he has filed a report with Miami-Dade Police.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

