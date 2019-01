SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A house fire in Southwest Miami-Dade injured two people.

At around 9 a.m., Monday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 9200 block of Southwest 46th Terrace.

Officials said two victims were injured and transported by ground to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

