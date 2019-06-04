SW Miami-Dade homeowner catches porch pirate fleeing with package in backseat of car

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man barely made off with a package he snatched from the front porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home after the homeowner confronted him.

Ring doorbell footage captured a white sedan driving up to the lawn of a residence located in the area of Southwest 120th Avenue and 187th Terrace on May 16.

The man behind the wheel proceeded to get out of the car and take a large box from the porch before trying to fit it into the backseat.

After multiple attempts to get the package into the car, the man fled the scene with the car door open when the homeowner walked outside.

The man was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black hat.

If you have any information on this porch pirate, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

