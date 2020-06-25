SW Miami-Dade home, van damaged after fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home and a van have been left damaged after a fire broke out in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The flames erupted at a home near Southwest 112th Avenue and 242nd Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The garage door to the home sustained damage and a van parked in the driveway was left scorched.

Five residents, including four children, were able to escape from the home safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.