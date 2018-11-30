SW Miami-Dade home surveillance camera scares off attempted car burglar

A man suspected of being in the process of making a car steal got spooked when he realized cameras were rolling.

The subject was caught by home surveillance cameras pointed at parts of a parked car in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street, late Thursday night.

A 7News viewer sent in the surveillance video.

The homeowner believes that this person was scoping out the area prior to this visit.

“He knew exactly what he was doing ’cause he went right for the VIN and right for this particular area in the car,” said homeowner Jorge Gonzalez.

When the subject tried to open up the hood of the vehicle, he realized that a camera was recording him, and he decided to flee on foot.

If you have any information on who this man may be, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

