SW Miami-Dade home damaged after RV catches fire; family OK

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade family is reeling after an RV burst into flames outside of their home, causing an explosion that shattered windows and additional damage.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the fire along the 15700 block of Southwest 139th Avenue, at around 7:20 p.m., Thursday.

Video recorded by firefighters showed large flames and heavy smoke at the property as crews attempted to put out the fire. Moments later, a propane tank exploded, shooting debris through the air and shattering windows.

According to the family that lives at the home, they were not home at the time. After they were alerted by a neighbor, they watched a live feed from their surveillance cameras on their cellphones that captured the blaze and the propane tank explosion.

A family’s home surveillance shows their RV burning up and a propane tank exploding during the fire, which also damaged their home. No people were inside, but the family dog was saved by @MiamiDadeFire. @wsvn #7News #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/gXDwHJW9wY — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 7, 2018

The homeowners said they were at their daughter’s dance recital when they learned about the fire.

“When we found out that the fire was going on, it was pretty scary. We all felt helpless, knowing we couldn’t do anything,” said homeowner Saidy Garcia. “We were pretty much waiting for the firefighters to get here, you know? We were just hoping for the best.”

“It was very scary,” echoed her daughter, Sophi Garcia, “but my parents were with me.”

7News cameras captured the gutted RV and a charred air conditioning unit outside of the property, as well as exterior smoke damage and shattered windows.

As the interior of the home began filling with smoke, firefighters had to kick down the front door to gain entry.

Crews were able to rescue Luna, the family’s Chihuahua. Neighbors cared for the pet until the family arrived at the scene.

“Materialistic stuff, that’s not important for us,” said Saidy. “The most important thing is that everybody was safe, and at least our little dog was taken out safely, too.”

The family put up hurricane shutters to cover the front door, but they will be unable to stay in the home.

The homeowners believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

