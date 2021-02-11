SW Miami-Dade Fresco y Más starts giving vaccines as Fauci discusses COVID with local Muslims

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida-based grocery store chain Fresco y Más is doing its part to help keep COVID-19 cases down, as Dr. Anthony Fauci took part in a virtual conversation about the virus with the local Muslim community,

Rita Boggeman drove all the way from Delray Beach to receive her first vaccine shot at the Fresco y Más near Southwest 137th Avenue and 183rd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday.

“I’ve been trying everything to get a vaccine,” she said.

The supermarket is one of multiple locations across the country offering the vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Select Publix, Winn-Dixie, Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are also part of the program.

Boggeman said it was not easy to secure an appointment to begin receiving the vaccine.

“I spent a lot of time trying to call and go on websites,” she said.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,525 new cases of the virus and a positivity rate just above 6%.

“The supply is still not what we’d like,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor said there has been an increase in vaccines sent to the state, and he’s hopeful that pattern will continue.

“We’re getting what we can from the feds, but I do think it’s going to get better,” he said.

With variants of the virus spreading throughout South Florida, local mayors have a message to those hoping to come to the state for spring break.

“Understand, you are not going to be elbow to elbow to elbow, without masks, spreading COVID,” said Broward County Mayor Steven Geller.

Meanwhile, Fauci spoke virtually to the South Florida Muslim Federation. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases talked about the likely outcome if world leaders are unable to control the spread of the virus.

“Over a period of time, we will have to vaccinate people with updated and upgraded vaccines,” he said.

Moments before she received her first dose, all Boggeman could think about is the time her 17-year-old grandson stopped by at the start of the pandemic unable to share a simple hug.

“It tore me up, and it tore him up, so this is really, really important for me,” she said.

Fresco y Más officials said their goal is to vaccinate 400 people a week.

For more information about making an appointment at Miami-Dade vaccination sites, click here. For sites in Broward, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

