SW Miami-Dade elementary school teacher fired after allegedly pulling student’s hair

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Banyan Elementary School teacher has been fired after students made some alarming allegations about the teacher’s classroom behavior.

Miami-Dade Schools Police could be seen parked outside of the school, along the 3000 block of Southwest 85th Avenue, in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Martin Sila, a father of one of the teacher’s students, was one of the angry parents who called police after he said his son’s third-grade Spanish teacher crossed the line.

“Harassing and actually pulling girls’ hair,” Sila said. “He didn’t hit my son, to say hit him, but he grabbed him by the head, twisted his neck and told him to shut up.

“Pulled the hair and things like that. I thought it was only her, but then all of a sudden, I found out it was more than her. It was about five different kids,” one parent said. “A teacher is not supposed to be doing those things to the kids.”

Parents and police could be seen heading into the principal’s office to file a report.

Administrators didn’t take long to take action.

“Nobody in school has the right to touch my son,” Sila said.

The school district said in a statement:

“The school’s administration received communication alleging improper classroom practice and took immediate action, reporting the incident to Miami-Dade Schools Police and the Florida Department of Children and Families, initiating a personnel investigation, as well as providing a replacement Spanish teacher for today.”

“Classroom practices such as those described by the students will not be tolerated. The teacher will be released from employment and will not return to the school-site.”

