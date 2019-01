SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn burst into flames in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Southwest 222nd Avenue and 258th Street, Friday night.

Crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.