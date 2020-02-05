SUV slams into Panera restaurant in Fort Lauderdale; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after an SUV crashed into a Panera restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1700 block of North Federal Highway, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene showing a white BMW SUV almost entirely inside the restaurant after crashing through one of the front windows.

Officials said no one was injured.

Just before 5 p.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene. The SUV has since been removed from the business.

The restaurant has remained open on the opposite side of the building.

