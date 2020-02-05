SUV slams into Panera Bread in Fort Lauderdale; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after, they said, a woman lost control of her SUV and crashed into a Panera Bread restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, all while her 8-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle.

7News cameras captured cleanup crews making repairs and sweeping away debris and broken glass at the restaurant, located at a shopping center along North Federal Highway, near Northeast 19th Street, Wednesday night.

Hours earlier, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene moments after impact showing a white BMW X5 almost entirely inside the restaurant after crashing through one of the front windows.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God, I can’t imagine,” said customer Lupe Soloaga.

Officials said the car went flying into the Panera Bread just after 4 p.m.

Investigators believe the driver may have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake pedal.

“She indicated that she was attempting to apply the brake, and something went wrong, and the vehicle accelerated into the building,” said FLFR Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan.

Video shared by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue from inside the Panera Bread suggests the SUV came to rest by the coffee and tea serving area.

Firefighters said there was a man sitting at a nearby table when the vehicle barreled through the window.

“There was a gentleman that was sitting at the table in there, and thankfully, he was able to see what was taking place and able to get out of the way before the car came in,” said Gollan.

Investigators said the woman behind the wheel of the SUV was driving with her 8-year-old daughter inside.

However, officials said, no one was seriously injured.

Just before 5 p.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene. The SUV has since been removed from the business.

The restaurant remained open on the opposite side of the building, but the incident left many regular customers rethinking their plans for the evening.

“I came here for dinner, and I was so surprised to see this,” said Soloaga, “because they even hit the drink machine, which is in the far back, so I just could not possibly believe it.”

Officials did not specify whether or not the driver will be given a citation, but said they’re thankful the outcome was not worse.

