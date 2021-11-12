LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into an apartment in Lauderhill.

It happened along Northwest 50th Street and 77th Avenue at approximately around 6:30 p.m., Thursday.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, an adult and two children were in the car and suffered minor injuries.

Lauerhill Police said the driver had confused the gas for the break pedal.

There were two residents in the apartment when the car crashed inside, said the fire department. The residents were not injured.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.