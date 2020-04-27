SUV rolls over on northbound I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover crash involving an SUV on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 caused the brief closure of the interstate in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at Miami Gardens Drive at around 3:45 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the silver SUV could be seen resting on its roof.

It remains unclear whether or not any injuries were suffered in the crash.

Aerial footage showed that all northbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated the crash, but they have since reopened.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.