SUV recovered after armed home invasion in SW Miami-Dade; subjects at large

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have recovered an SUV linked to an armed home invasion in Southwest Miami-Dade, as they search for the two men who, they said, ambushed the homeowners and tied them up in front of their 5-year-old daughter.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Southwest 130th Avenue and 30th Street, Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating two different scenes.

Investigators said the woman who was targeted was about to leave home to take her daughter to school when the armed subjects, who were wearing masks, demanded they go back inside, just after 8 a.m.

Police said the woman’s husband was still at the home when the subjects went inside. They said the perpetrators tied up the couple and hit the husband at least once.

“The wife and the husband were tied up. Thankfully, they did not touch the 5-year-old,” said MDPD spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta. “They kept her together with the mom, but the father, in fact, was assaulted by these individuals. He was struck at least one time.”

Detectives said the homeowners’ daughter was not hurt.

The subjects fled in the homeowners’ white SUV with valuables and an unspecified sum of cash.

Police recovered the vehicle in an alley about two blocks west of the victims’ home.

The vehicle was found about 45 minutes after the home invasion was reported.

Police are searching for surveillance video and seeking information from the public.

If you have any information on this home invasion or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

