SUV left wedged between guard rail after crash in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a strange sight on the 836 in West Miami-Dade after a vehicle ended up wedged between a guard rail and concrete barrier.

The crashed SUV could be seen in the tight spot on the Dolphin Expressway just before Northwest 87th Avenue on Monday morning.

The driver was traveling along the eastbound lanes when his vehicle got stuck.

He was later handcuffed by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

It remains unclear what charges, if any, he will face.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

