SUV lands in sinkhole after water main break in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver in Miami Gardens had an unexpected morning after their SUV got stuck in a sinkhole following a water main break.

Repair crews responded to the break along Northwest 187th Street and Seventh Avenue just before 8 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a gray SUV could be seen being towed out of the sinkhole on the roadway.

Miami Gardens Police officers are directing traffic away from the scene.

