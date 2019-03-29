SUV caught on dashcam fleeing after swerving into US 1 traffic in Miami, hitting Mercedes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of an SUV who was caught on dashcam video swerving into traffic along a busy roadway, hitting a car before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance video captured the smash and dash at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Southwest 22nd Avenue in Miami, late Thursday morning.

The crisp footage shows an orange Kia SUV swerving out of a turning lane onto traffic, striking a Mercedes-Benz sedan and sending it airborne.

“The car in front of me darted out into the traffic that was coming up from behind us,” said witness Todd Fulcher. “One of the vehicles that was traveling northbound on U.S. 1, that guy couldn’t react in time, so he hit that SUV.”

Fulcher, whose dash camera captured the crash, said he was getting ready to make a left onto Southwest 22nd Avenue, when he saw the SUV in front of him.

“I saw the vehicle in the air, and I saw the aftermath when the driver took off,” he said.

The intersection was filled with traffic and witnesses. Fulcher said he couldn’t believe the driver of the SUV took off.

“Everyone knows, if you get in an accident, you can’t leave the scene,” he said.

Witnesses said the driver of the Mercedes appeared to be OK.

Fuclher said he’s lucky he was two cars back, and as fate would have it, he had just installed the dashcam hours before the wreck.

“I installed this dashcam, and two hours later, I’m witnessing an accident,” he said.

That footage has given police a much-needed clue in their investigation.

“He’s on high-def video, you know,” said Fulcher.

Police said the Kia SUV has dark-tinted windows and substantial damage to its front fender.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

