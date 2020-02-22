SUV crashes with Tampa newspaper delivery truck, killing 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two people have been killed and two others have been injured in a Saturday crash that involved a Tampa newspaper delivery truck, authorities said.

An SUV crossed the center line on a two-way road and hit a Tampa Bay Times delivery truck approaching from the opposite direction head-on, said Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskins in a news release.

The newspaper employee, Petar Lakic, 61, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Officials have not released the names of the driver and passengers of the Ford Escape that crashed against the delivery truck. The 17-year-old boy who was driving and a 17-year-old girl who was his passenger died in the crash. Another 19-year-old male passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Tampa.

The news release said that alcohol was not a factor. The driver and the passengers were not wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.