SUV crashes near Publix entrance in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in an SUV collided with a pole near the entrance of a Publix in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene of the crash near University Drive and Pines Boulevard, Thursday.

Police said the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the pole.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

